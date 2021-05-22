Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Stutsman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 345 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Streeter, or 18 miles south of Medina, moving northeast at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Streeter and Cleveland. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov