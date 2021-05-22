‘She smiles, puts her arms out. ‘May I hold him for you?’: Military spouse thanks strangers for acts of kindness on flight, ‘They lifted my burdens’
"'We're boarding now! See you in Boston!' I excitedly texted my mom as I folded up my double umbrella stroller, handing it over to the workers. I hoisted the backpack, snack bag filled with enough snacks for an army, and the toy bag onto one shoulder. I bent down at a weird angle and somehow managed to get my 1-year-old, Jordan, onto the other hip, all while making sure my 3-year-old, Grace, was within eyesight. Grabbing her hand and pulling our boarding passes out of my bra, I handed them over to the ticket counter.www.inspiremore.com