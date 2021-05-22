newsbreak-logo
'She smiles, puts her arms out. 'May I hold him for you?': Military spouse thanks strangers for acts of kindness on flight, 'They lifted my burdens'

 4 days ago
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘We’re boarding now! See you in Boston!’ I excitedly texted my mom as I folded up my double umbrella stroller, handing it over to the workers. I hoisted the backpack, snack bag filled with enough snacks for an army, and the toy bag onto one shoulder. I bent down at a weird angle and somehow managed to get my 1-year-old, Jordan, onto the other hip, all while making sure my 3-year-old, Grace, was within eyesight. Grabbing her hand and pulling our boarding passes out of my bra, I handed them over to the ticket counter.

