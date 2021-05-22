‘She smiles, puts her arms out. ‘May I hold him for you?’: Military spouse thanks strangers for acts of kindness on flight, ‘They lifted my burdens’

Christine Koh, a Singaporean woman who works at the Ministry of Education, was stunned when a man admonished his wife for eating slowly while they were eating out in public. Koh watched the incident unfold as the man stormed off, leaving the woman to eat alone in silence with all the attention firmly on her at the food court. Koh wrote about the incident on Facebook and called for people to be more sensitive to women, who usually take up the role of the caregiver in families. Koh explained that she was probably eating slowly because women put their families before them and are often running the house. "Today I saw a hubby questioning his wife angrily (in front of everyone in the food court) because he couldn't understand why his wife was always so slow in eating," wrote Koh. "The reason for his anger and frustration was because he no longer could handle both a baby in a carrier and a wailing toddler. Though the wife did not reply to her hubby, you can tell that there was sadness through her eyes. Eventually, the hubby stormed off with the 2 kids, leaving the wife sitting there quietly to eat her dinner."