Kenneth DeWayne Edwards
Mr. Kenneth DeWayne Edwards, 47, resident of Birmingham, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Birmingham. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021, 1 p.m.. at Serenity Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Lewis Edwards and directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc. Survivors include: parents: Amy Marzette, father, John Hosea and dad Michael Watts; step-daughter, Kyah Clay; sister, Amikka Michell Jordan; one sister in-law; one brother in-law; one grandchild, two nieces and two nephews.www.selmatimesjournal.com