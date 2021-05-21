newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Kenneth DeWayne Edwards

By Adam Powell
Selam Times-Journal
 5 days ago

Mr. Kenneth DeWayne Edwards, 47, resident of Birmingham, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Birmingham. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021, 1 p.m.. at Serenity Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Lewis Edwards and directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc. Survivors include: parents: Amy Marzette, father, John Hosea and dad Michael Watts; step-daughter, Kyah Clay; sister, Amikka Michell Jordan; one sister in-law; one brother in-law; one grandchild, two nieces and two nephews.

www.selmatimesjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Obituaries
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Clay, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Kenneth#Rev Lewis Edwards#Dad Michael Watts#Resident#Father#Sister#Step Daughter#Serenity Memorial Gardens#Survivors#Parents#Michell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Alabama Statehooversun.com

RC3's Pam McClendon named 'Sweet 16' finalist for Alabama Teacher of Year

Pam McClendon, the lead teacher for the Cyber Innovation Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, has been named among the “Sweet 16” finalists for Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The Alabama Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. They were chosen from among 138 educators from across the...