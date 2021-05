Emergency crews rushed through the Redlands on Saturday, evacuating homes while firetrucks maneuvered through tight roadways. Only, there was no fire to fight. The Grand Junction Fire Department was staging a wildfire evacuation drill. Firefighters acted as if a fire had sparked near Scenic Elementary School, 451 West Scenic Drive, to refine their response times and actions. Along with the Fire Department, the Grand Junction Police Department, National Park Service, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and School District 51 were there as well. Afterwards, they invited the community to an education event on fire safety.