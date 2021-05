Pablo Diaz shot 3-under-par 69 on Thursday in the first round of the South Central/West Regional at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, and is tied for second place. The Colorado Mesa freshman from Guadalajara, Mexico, was 2 under on the front nine, carding three birdies and one bogey, then added three more birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. The Mavericks, who shot 4-over 292, are tied for sixth.