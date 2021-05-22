newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa County, CO

Student arrested with gun on school grounds

By SENTINEL STAFF
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old was arrested at Central High School Friday after being found with a handgun by school officials. The student, a male, was said to be involved in a verbal altercation with school officials in the school parking lot, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. School officials resolved the incident, according to the release, and then searched the student at which point they found a handgun and called the sheriff's office.

www.gjsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Education
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Education
County
Mesa County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Crime#Guns#County Officials#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#School Grounds#School Officials#Parking#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

One Person Dead At Grand Junction Night Club

A weekend assault has left one person dead at a Grand Junction night tclub. Police Investigate Early Morning Incident in Grand Junction. It was just after 2:00am on Sunday, when Grand Junction police officers were called to the scene of a reported assault in the 2200 block of Colex Drive. When police officers arrived at the Fantasy Night Club, they found an adult male lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Sheriff's Deputy among those honored for heroic work

A Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy was recognized Friday at the Sheriff’s Office awards ceremony for his effort in saving a woman last year from the frigid waters of the Colorado River. Deputy Thomas Stuckenschneider helped locate the woman who was floating west down the Colorado River near Corn Lake State...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Crime of the Week: Where Is This Man?

This week's Crime of the Week in Grand Junction features a man who has an active felony warrant and local authorities are asking for help in locating him. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, they are looking for 30-year-old Shane Alexander Shelton. Shelton is 5'11", 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, and is being sought on a felony warrant.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Active Warrants in Western Colorado from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

We all care about our community, we want it to remain clean and safe for years to come. We can support our law enforcement officers in many ways but if someone decides to commit a crime, there isn't a whole lot that you or I can do to change their mind. As we all know there are consequences to every action, good or bad. Unfortunately, we don't get a list of names of people who do good things from law enforcement only when people are doing the wrong things. But to assist them we wanted to share a list of suspects that our Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for as they currently have active warrants for their arrest.
Mesa County, COKJCT8

SWAT team assists in arrest of alleged domestic violence suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mattew Rousso, 44, was arrested by Mesa County Sheriff Deputies on May 7 and is facing a slew of charges related to a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier that day. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a domestic violence report around 9:30...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Law enforcement remembers fallen officers during National Police Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday marked the start of National Police Week. Local municipalities have released proclamations recognizing law enforcement officers and their service. This week, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is taking time to recognize local law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. For...
Mesa County, CO95rockfm.com

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks your help in locating a missing 15-year-old from Grand Junction. Have you seen Cynthia Avila?. The post went up at roughly 10 a.m. this morning, May 7, on the Mesa County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page. Description. Cynthia Avila is described as:. 15 years...