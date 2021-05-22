Student arrested with gun on school grounds
A 16-year-old was arrested at Central High School Friday after being found with a handgun by school officials. The student, a male, was said to be involved in a verbal altercation with school officials in the school parking lot, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. School officials resolved the incident, according to the release, and then searched the student at which point they found a handgun and called the sheriff's office.www.gjsentinel.com