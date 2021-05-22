Student arrested with gun on school grounds

We all care about our community, we want it to remain clean and safe for years to come. We can support our law enforcement officers in many ways but if someone decides to commit a crime, there isn't a whole lot that you or I can do to change their mind. As we all know there are consequences to every action, good or bad. Unfortunately, we don't get a list of names of people who do good things from law enforcement only when people are doing the wrong things. But to assist them we wanted to share a list of suspects that our Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for as they currently have active warrants for their arrest.