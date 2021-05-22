newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

It’s a piece of cake, right?

mesabitribune.com
 4 days ago

There’s this saying I’ve seen on coffee mugs, shirts and on memes that reads, “as I’ve grown older, I’ve learned that pleasing everyone is impossible but (insert a not safe for work word for urinating) everyone off is a piece of cake.”. I think that pretty much sums up life...

www.mesabitribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Coffee Mugs#The Mask#And The Word#White People#Americans#Covid#Cnn#Cdc#Republicans#Capitol Hill#The White House#Cake#Work Word#Memes#Shirts#Time#Box Stores#Angry People#Blindfolds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Health
News Break
Meme
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthGazette

Mass (mask) confusion | From the Editor

As I walked from my car to the grocery store last week, I looked around the parking lot at the scores of masked and unmasked shoppers entering and exiting the building. I fumbled for a mask at the bottom of my purse and put it on. Not to wear one...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Some people ‘identify as fully vaccinated’ even if they aren’t

There are people in the United States who currently identify as vaccinated against COVID-19 — even if they haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. In one Michigan county — located in the Upper Peninsula — there are people who are saying they’re vaccinated even when they aren’t vaccinated. This trend began after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to lift its mandate on face masks for the fully vaccinated.
Burlington, VTVTDigger

Bill Schubart’s piece on military weapons

Though I agree there is not a need for military weapons in the public hands, this goal would never happen and seems silly to talk about. The Second Amendment fight would not lead to success and would leave a greater divide in the state/country. If we in fact want to limit military weapons, I think they should be taxed at a different rate — say 500% of the cost— so if you want it, you have to pay for it.
Public HealthPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The Heat

As life in general is gearing close to “normal” many COVID-19 adjustments will continue to be a part of our lives. With the CDC announcing that people who have been vaccinated do not have to wear masks in public places, there are still school districts and businesses that require them. Along with those who just aren’t ready to let their face coverings go, many will keep their masks strapped to them throughout this season.
General MotorsAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Responding to recent attacks

I just have to answer the two attacks I received on letters to the editor May 19. The first one was from Jeremiah Forman. He mentioned I said on April 14 in my letter “most of my letters are not based on facts.” He left out the next sentence I had that was “just plain common sense.” Common sense is what upsets a lot of far-right thinkers. It just goes to show you. He was just trying to attack the messenger and doesn’t know how to attack the message. The other attack I got was from Mavis Jacobs Hanson. I made a statement in my May 8 letter that anyone reading this letter didn’t know anyone who makes $400,000 or more in a year. Mavis in her May 19 letter said Mr. Thorson, yes, I know people making over $400,000 a year. Then she listed industries and big organizations. Everyone knows that the president of GM and others like that demand big salaries. But we don’t know them personally — we know of them. I doubt if Mavis knows anyone personally, either. Anyone with common sense that read my letter knew what I was saying. Mavis has had several letters in the paper. There isn’t one thing I can think of that was an original thought of hers. Everything she says we have heard before, and most of it is a repeat from Fox News. I watch Fox News all the time. I do it for my amusement. The people who are affixed to Fox News simply do not have a mind of their own. If you were to ask one of these two accusers to tell you what they stand for and that’s what Trump stands for — they can’t tell you. Nobody knows what Trump stands for. I challenge them to write a letter and do this. After all, if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. In my letter dated Feb. 5, 2020, I wrote “I will bet if Trump gets impeached or is voted out of the office they will have to get a court order for him to move out of the White House. I’m sure he feels he owns it.” I predicted this over a year ago, and, look, Trump won’t acknowledge he lost the election. Wayne Thorson was right again. So I am going to say this so everyone understands it. Just remember I never said most of the things I said I said. But remember I said this. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.
RelationshipsSan Angelo LIVE!

More Bang For Your Baby

OPINION — Last week in this column I mentioned that a Florida man blew up his Hummer when he wrecked with twenty gallons of gasoline in cans in the cargo area. Maybe I should’ve pointed out that it was unintentional. Hopefully no one thought he did it on purpose, although I have to admit such misunderstandings have occurred more times than I can count during the 24 years I’ve been writing this column. Sometimes people work pretty hard to misunderstand things.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Evangelical 'Prophet' Jeff Jansen Says He's 'Quadrupling Down' on Trump Prophecy: 'Rats Are Gonna Be Exposed'

Evangelical Christian pastor Jeff Jansen, a self-described "prophet," said that he is "quadrupling down" on his prophecy that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated—despite his previous prediction that this would happen by the end of April failing to materialize. Jansen, who heads Global Fire Ministries International, has repeatedly claimed...
Women's Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is a Lotus Birth?

Lotus birth is the practice of leaving the umbilical cord attached to the placenta (the organ that develops during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to the fetus) until the cord naturally detaches on its own. Cord detachment can take from a few days to a week or more. In...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Amanda Seales Says Kamala Harris ‘Embarrassed’ Her Supporters By Saying America Isn’t A Racist Country

Actress and social justice advocate Amanda Seales is calling out Vice President Kamala Harris for recently denying that America is a racist country. Harris riled up the public last week when she seemingly agreed with the only Black Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott, and his controversial viewpoint that America wasn’t a racist country, CNN reports. “No, I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said in agreeance. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” she added.
Chinatechstartups.com

Fact-checkers are now scrambling to salvage their reputations after repeatedly dismissing the Wuhan lab leak as a ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

We now live in a country where six media giants control a whopping 90% of our media consumption. Be it online or on TV, these six corporations now control the news we hear, read, and watch. Back in 2018, Jim Morrison, a singer, songwriter, and poet, who served as the lead vocalist of the rock band, said: “Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.”
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Fox News

Leaked audio reveals superintendent suggesting teachers should quit if they reject 'anti-racism' training

Last month, Fox News reported on a diversity training in which an Oregon teacher suggested that colleagues needed to "evolve" with so-called "anti-racist" ideas or "dissolve." Although a spokesperson previously said the teacher didn't speak for that particular district, leaked audio seems to show that the superintendent similarly issued an implied threat to teachers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You See This at Walmart, Don't Go Inside

As more and more vaccines are distributed throughout the U.S., people are once again resuming their regular activities, from going into the office for work to visiting stores for in-person shopping. However, just because there's some semblance of normalcy on the horizon doesn't mean every activity is suddenly a safe one. Before you head back to your local Walmart to shop, read on to discover the signs you shouldn't go inside, according to medical professionals. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

An Epidemiologist Confirms That the CDC Director Misrepresented Her Study of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

After Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was criticized for grossly exaggerating the risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission, she said she was relying on a study published in "one of our top infectious disease journals." But as I noted a couple of weeks ago, Walensky misrepresented that study, which was published by The Journal of Infectious Diseases in February, in several significant ways. Today New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who first called attention to Walensky's hyperbole, reports that a co-author of the study agrees the CDC director's gloss was misleading.