Andy Holding's Saturday Racing Tips

Monday's G1 Saxon Warrior Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary had a wide-open feel beforehand and that was reflected in the finish with less than a length separating the first four home in the ParisLongchamp feature. In the event, it was Gerard Augustin-Normand's Incarville (Fr) (Wootton Bassett {GB}) who prevailed in a three-way photo with Cirona (GB) (Maxios {GB}) and Es La Vida (Ger) (Soldier Hollow {GB}) as TDN Rising Star Sibila Spain (Ire) (Frankel {GB}) was a close-up fourth and possibly unlucky. Runner-up in the 10 1/2-furlong G3 Prix Cleopatre at Saint-Cloud at the beginning of May, Incarville was held up in rear early by Christophe Soumillon along with Sibila Spain but whereas she had room for a clear run down the outside at the top of the straight her previously-unbeaten peer was shut in for crucial moments there. Eating into the long-time leader Cirona's advantage with every stride, the winner who returned at 10-1 was able to overhaul her in the final stride. At the line, a head separated Incarville and the G3 Prix de la Grotte scorer Cirona, with the 35-1 shot Es La Vida the same margin behind in third and Sibila Spain only a half-length further away having finished off strongly when granted sufficient racing space.