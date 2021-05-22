newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

ADVICE | Catching up with needed childhood vaccinations

Texarkana Gazette
 4 days ago

Q: I've been afraid to take my now 6-year-old to the doctor for the past year. Recently, the office started pressuring me to bring her in for vaccinations (not COVID-19). Can't I put it off? — Jenny P., Mobile, Alabama. A: Even before the pandemic, Americans were undervaccinating their infants...

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Calories#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis A#Childhood#Infants#Healthy Eating#Study Animals#Americans#Mmr#German#The University Of Alabama#Advice#Polio#Chickenpox#Measles#Parents#Dtap#Adults#Rotavirus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
KidsNewswise

COACH for Kids Helps Families Catch Up on Childhood Vaccines

Throughout May, health professionals assigned to Cedars-Sinai's mobile medical unit will be dispensing free childhood vaccines at offices for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Click here for the clinic schedule and locations. While national attention has been focused on the COVID-19 vaccine, other vaccines-especially...
Kidsaappublications.org

Screen Use and Reading in Early Childhood: A Balancing Problem That Needs Our Attention

Getting access to a screen is as easy as opening a book. While it would be nice to say this only applies to adults, it very much applies to youth, including toddlers and preschoolers. What is the relationship between screen use and reading for these young children? McArthur et al (10.1542/peds.2020-011429) share with us an analysis of data collected on 2,440 mother-child dyads in Calgary, Alberta, where screen use and reading activities were reported by mothers for their children at 24, 36, and 60 months of age. Controlling for relevant confounders, the authors found that increased screen use for children at 24 months was associated with less reading time for mother and child at 36 months, and that less reading time at 36 months was associated with increased screen use at 60 months. While the authors note some important limitations in their analysis including issues of generalizability (given the higher income and educated sample of parents studied) as well as lacking information on what was watched, these results are still concerning.
KidsTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Best advice is to get kids vaccinated

The push to get all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 has met resistance. Some people simply have decided they are not going to take the vaccine. It’s not unlike annual flu shots. Only about half of Americans get the vaccination. But there is increasing concern that a large number of young...
Kidsnews9.com

Local Pediatrician Offers Advice For Parents On Vaccinating Their Kids

Doctors said the questions are rolling in from parents for guidance on which steps to take next after the Centers for Disease Control recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use on persons between 12 and 15-years-old Wednesday. Local pediatricians acknowledged it can be a scary decision when deciding whether or not...
KidsHouston Chronicle

Can I put off needed childhood vaccinations?

Q: I’ve been afraid to take my now 6-year-old to the doctor for the past year. Recently, the office started pressuring me to bring her in for vaccinations (not COVID-19). Can’t I put it off?. Jenny P., Mobile, Ala. A: Even before the pandemic, Americans were undervaccinating their infants and...
Public HealthWebMD

Experts' Advice Clears Up Mask Use Confusion

May 24, 2021 -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) latest guidance on what fully vaccinated people can do safely — including not socially distancing and not wearing a mask indoors or outdoors unless other regulations require it — have been widely misinterpreted and caused confusion, said two infectious disease experts at a Thursday briefing hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

USPSTF Recommends Counseling for Healthy Pregnancy Weight Gain

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends behavioral counseling interventions to promote healthy weight gain in pregnancy. This recommendation forms the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the May 25 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Amy...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

To test or not to test: Conflicting advice for those who are vaccinated

Yolo County and Healthy Davis Together appear to be at odds over whether fully vaccinated individuals should continue to get regularly tested for COVID-19. During a Davis City Council meeting last week, Healthy Davis Together officials urged residents to continue to get tested even after being vaccinated, citing breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals who have tested positive.
Women's HealthPosted by
AHA News

Surprisingly few women may have good heart health before pregnancy

Less than half of U.S. women entering pregnancy have good heart health, and those rates are falling, according to new research. Experts already knew poor heart health can have dire consequences for mothers-to-be. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of a mother's death during pregnancy and postpartum, making up 26.5% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Baltimore, MDColumbian

Baby’s gut bacteria may predict obesity

New research into the growing problem of early childhood obesity suggests the bacteria in a baby’s gut may indicate weight problems in the years to come. Researchers examined gut microbiota — bacteria and other microbes in the digestive system — of babies, as well as their body mass index, a common gauge of overweight and obesity. The study is being presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.
Texas StateEurekAlert

Study shows sharp decrease in Texas childhood vaccination rates during pandemic

Despite expert recommendations that children continue to get regularly scheduled vaccines during the pandemic, vaccination rates have decreased in several states. A new study by researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health and several other research institutions looked at childhood immunization rates in Texas to see what effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on childhood immunizations in 2020. In the study, led by public health doctoral student Tasmiah Nuzhath and published in the journal Vaccine, the researchers used data from a statewide immunization registry to determine how immunization rates changed over a 10-year period for children at four age milestones: one month, five months, 16 months and 24 months. The researchers also analyzed county-level data from 2019 and 2020 to compare rural and urban locations.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Not fully vaccinated? UW Health shares advice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, UW Health is offering advice people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus. According to UW Health officials, vulnerable individuals – including children 11 years old and younger, people who are immunocompromised like those undergoing cancer treatments or people with underlying medical conditions and anyone who has chosen not to get vaccinated for personal reasons – are still at risk of contracting COVID-19.
HealthPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

8 Surprisingly Easy Ways to De-Stress at Home, From a Longevity Doctor

Constant stress can gradually chip away at our health, creating inflammation in the body that ultimately leads to disease if we are not able to alleviate it. Every year, 120,000 people die of stress-related conditions, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and depression, according to the NIH, but this doctor believes we are each capable of avoiding these complications if we have the right tools and strategies. Here he shares his helpful tips to help you de-stress, avoid negatives emotions, and live a longer, happier life.
WorkoutsMercury

Physical Therapy: Exercise Therapy and Manual Therapy the Treatment of Choice for Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common disease of aging responsible for chronic disability among older adults with approximately 70 million (20% of the population) being affected currently in the United States alone. The prevalence of OA increases with age, especially in individuals over age 50 (40% having OA). The disease most commonly affects the movable joints of the knees, hips, hands, and spine. OA is thought to occur with "wear and tear", microtrauma leading to the breakdown of cartilage. However, it is also a result of advancing age, genetics, trauma, obesity, previous injury, and poor bone density. The typical signs and symptoms of OA are; swelling of the joint, pain, loss of motion, AM stiffness, deformity, and a feeling of "giving way" in the lower extremity.