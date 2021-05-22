ADVICE | Catching up with needed childhood vaccinations

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common disease of aging responsible for chronic disability among older adults with approximately 70 million (20% of the population) being affected currently in the United States alone. The prevalence of OA increases with age, especially in individuals over age 50 (40% having OA). The disease most commonly affects the movable joints of the knees, hips, hands, and spine. OA is thought to occur with "wear and tear", microtrauma leading to the breakdown of cartilage. However, it is also a result of advancing age, genetics, trauma, obesity, previous injury, and poor bone density. The typical signs and symptoms of OA are; swelling of the joint, pain, loss of motion, AM stiffness, deformity, and a feeling of "giving way" in the lower extremity.