Texarkana, TX

Cheers and Jeers

Texarkana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEERS: To the Texarkana Gazette for, (over a year ago), changing the limit on "Cheers & Jeers," from one a month to one a week. Allowing opinions from anyone, on the "right," (and the "left"). Especially now that most news is increasingly tainted by a leftist bias, any way to counter is welcome. Also, now that wherever the "left" perceives someone a threat to their destructive agenda, they seek to silence, or distort their opinion, (while hypocritically proclaiming to be "pro-democracy"). This reveals the outcome if they succeed at transforming America — a dictatorial government, that tolerates no opposition. — D.H.M., Texarkana, Arkansas.

