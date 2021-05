Refugees from Warworld with Superman’s family sigil burned on to their flesh have said this in Falkiri, a long-dead version of the Kryptonian language. The Man of Steel’s quest for answers takes him to Atlantis where the escapees’ ship crashed. He finds a stone that could be made of the same material as the Source and a large prisoner who wishes to fight him. Jon Kent, who storms out of the Fortress, believes the arrival of these people is a trap set by Mongul. He may be right as we witness the leader of Warworld burning Superman’s S shield on the chest of someone in chains.