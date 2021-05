Where are you headed in life? Do you know what it will take to get you there?. At some point in our lives, most of us will come to terms with where we want to be in the future. In fact, it may happen several times for some. When we are young, retirement is so far away few of us give it much thought. Unless you are one of the rare conscientious individuals who think and plan 40 years out, it is not a concern until you are older. The more immediate concern is where you intend to be in the next few years.