A suspect wanted for a gang-style assault of a Jewish man in New York City last week has been arrested, according to police. Police say 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi of Staten Island was one of at least five men who participated in the antisemitic attack that took place in Times Square last Thursday amid demonstrations that brought out both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters to midtown Manhattan. A graphic video shows a group of people beating on 29-year-old Joseph Borgen in the middle of the street.