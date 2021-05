Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan has set his sights on winning the battle for the No1 jersey at the Emirates and believes he can be a “world class” alternative to Bernd Leno. Australia international Ryan arrived on loan from Brighton in January and has made three starts for the club, but is behind Leno in the pecking order. The 29-year-old is keen to complete a permanent move to the London side and has rejected any suggestions that he his happy to play a back-up role for Mikel Arteta’s team. “Obviously there was a bit of disappointment around how things ended up...