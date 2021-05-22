newsbreak-logo
MLB

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Puts up big stat line

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs in Friday's 16-1 victory over the Mariners. The second baseman doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth inning and added a three-run homer to right field in the seventh. The big performance pushed his current hit streak to eight games, during which he is slashing .469/.514/.750 with a pair of homers, three doubles, six RBI and nine runs. Cronenworth's .314 batting average on the season ranks fifth in the National league.

