We often use a car’s acceleration time from 0-60mph or 0-62mph as a way to show its performance, but in reality there are few opportunities to go from a standstill to A-road speeds in one burst. This benchmark of performance may seem irrelevant, then, but it does allow comparisons to be made and will show you which cars you can expect to be fast in terms of acceleration and which are among the slowest cars on sale in the UK.