Idaho State

Little: Idaho can overcome vaccine hesitancy

By CRAIG NORTHRUP
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOST FALLS — Gov. Brad Little said he’s relying on word of mouth to be the strongest advocate to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that is keeping areas like North Idaho from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19. “We know there’s a definite nexus between vaccine hesitancy and basically conservative areas of the state,” Little said Friday morning at a press conference in Post Falls. “I’ve got confidence that for every day that goes by, people know a neighbor, a friend, a colleague at work that got vaccinated, and there have been no negative consequences.”

bonnercountydailybee.com
