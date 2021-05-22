newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa UScellular customers gain enhanced access to company's 5G network

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

UScellular customers in Tulsa now have additional access to the company's 5G network. The new 5G equipment in Tulsa County offers expanded coverage to several communities and will enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Oklahoma. "UScellular customers in Tulsa will have access to even faster data connection speeds...

