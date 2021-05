BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The second-degree murder case against Daniel Lee Moore has been dismissed, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Moore, 63, had been charged with the March 12, 2020, fatal shooting of Brian Drake. However, following a ruling by First District Court Judge Barbara Buchanan in mid-April to reject reconsideration of an earlier suppression of a confession by Moore, defense attorney Katherine Bolton filed a motion to dismiss the case against her client on April 14.