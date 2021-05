The Far West is in a drought pattern, including North Idaho. This has been the driest first half of May in history in Coeur d’Alene and the rest of the Inland Empire. Only a puny .04 inches of rain has fallen for this month in northwestern Coeur d’Alene, but no measurable moisture has been seen at the Spokane International Airport. Drought emergencies have now been declared in parts of California and Oregon.