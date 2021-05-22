Michael Caine didn't know drama schools existed during childhood

Being popular comes with lots of benefits, but one of the biggest downsides is that people you’ve never even met tend to get really invested in your personal life. This is something that TikToker Serena Kerrigan knows from first-hand experience. Recently, she experienced that downside when she revealed that she got her boyfriend cheating with the help of technology. Going through any kind of relationship problem isn’t easy, but it’s especially difficult when millions of people are watching. So far, Serena seems to be taking the incident in stride, and some have even questioned if it was just a publicity stunt. On top of that, Serena has just become one of the newest cast members on MTV’s Siesta Key. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Serena Kerrigan.