OPINION | EDITORIAL: Yes, re-inspect
The story anchored the front page. And deservedly so: The state Department of Transportation is re-inspecting bridges around the state, from Fort Smith to Helena-West Helena. A bridge inspector's team apparently missed a crack in a beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis in 2019, according to officials. The crack, now appearing more like a break, was discovered last week, and all traffic over the bridge had to be re-routed.