OPINION | EDITORIAL: Yes, re-inspect

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story anchored the front page. And deservedly so: The state Department of Transportation is re-inspecting bridges around the state, from Fort Smith to Helena-West Helena. A bridge inspector's team apparently missed a crack in a beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis in 2019, according to officials. The crack, now appearing more like a break, was discovered last week, and all traffic over the bridge had to be re-routed.

www.arkansasonline.com
