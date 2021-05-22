newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Thumbs: Cancun looking good after Ted Cruz slams 'emasculated' Army

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen popped up on NBC’s “Today” show Monday to promote his new book, “Peaceful on Purpose,” but the reaction on Twitter was anything but. Perhaps the most accidentally incendiary bit of advice he shared with viewers was on how to find inner calm. “Think about what’s right, not what’s wrong,” Osteen said. “Focus on what you do have, not what you don’t have.” It’s one thing not to scream at fortune cookies for that kind of superficial insight, it’s apparently quite another to take it from a guy whose net worth is north of $50 million. “He owns a mansion, Ferrari and a jet,” said one Twitter user. “Have you thought about giving up your houses and cars and giving your millions in cash to the poor?” asked another, while multiple people pilloried the preacher over that time his church was closed to Harvey victims. Ouch. We have some advice for Osteen on how to have a peaceful life: stay off Twitter. Sticking to social media, this week’s edition of “Ted Cruz Says Something Dumb on Twitter” was going to be about how he blamed Joe Biden for sauce shortages at Chick-Fil-A (when everyone knows it’s Obama’s fault, duh), but then Texas’ junior senator decided to be all he could be and mess with the U.S. Army. On Thursday, Cruz seemed to praise a Russian military ad (straight up propaganda with fascist super-soldier imagery) and slam the Army’s latest recruitment efforts to attract a diverse fighting force as creating an “emasculated military.” The backlash was swift, giving Cruz the chance to get more exercise than he has in weeks by furiously backpedaling — right into saying American service members are being turned into “pansies,” which did not help. If we’re giving out advice, perhaps Cruz could strategically retreat to Cancun while the heat dies down? Some conservative readers complain Thumbs always goes after Republicans, taking easy shots at folks like Cruz. Well, this one’s for you as we praise U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert for putting to rest some false right-wing notions regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Texas congressman recently confirmed it was not antifa agents but “peaceful Americans” whose “only crime was supporting Donald Trump” who marched through the halls of Congress, and while he disputed it was an “armed insurrection” because none of the more than 400 people charged in the riot have been accused of having a gun, we can agree to disagree on that bit of hair splitting. Based on this, we’re sure that even though Gohmert refused to be one of the 35 Republicans who voted for it, he was secretly pleased with the proposal for a bipartisan commission to investigate what really happened that day. Then again, maybe not. Gohmert was hardly alone among Texas GOPers opposing the bill creating the 1/6 Commission. Modeled after the 9/11 Commission, it would form a group of five Democrats and five Republicans and set a Dec. 31 deadline to issue a report. Among Texas Republicans, only U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Van Taylor of Plano voted for the bill. “Our best chance to get the answers that we need is through this bipartisan commission,” Taylor said in a radio interview, noting he had no confidence in Democrats investigating on their own. That’s some sound conservative reasoning. Maybe he could convince GOP senators, since the commission’s chances in the Senate look bleak. If not a commission, how about a bar? Texas Monthly reports that the internet found out about Bar9Eleven in Fort Worth this week and, huh? Yes, it’s not a bad joke. There is a Sept. 11-themed watering hole just up the road. According to the magazine, the bar’s owner chose the name a few years ago, after hearing about a survey that supposedly found 80 percent of Americans didn’t know that the attack’s anniversary was coming up. We would say that’s as unlikely as a 9/11-themed bar in Texas, so what do we know. Anyway, we’ll try anything to remind Republican lawmakers what happened on Jan. 6, so why not a bar, right? Heck, in keeping with the good taste that sparked Bar9Eleven, may we suggest that BarOneSix serve Tequila Insurrectionists, QAnon Shandies, White Supremacists and Bloody Officers. Pull up a stool! We saw one headline this week that used the words “breathtaking” and “surreal,” and no, it wasn’t about Bar9Eleven or about how Mattress Mack’s wife helped rescue Houston’s missing tiger (a definite thumbs up), it was a report on San Antonio College being named the top community college in the country. The prize, given out every two years by the Aspen Institute, is considered the top distinction of its kind, according to the San Antonio Express-News, and is awarded after several rounds of data analyses, interviews and campus tours over the course of a year and a half. A great bit of news to end the week on. Professor Thumbs says that’s A+ work all around.

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancun#San Antonio College#Texas Monthly#Twitter Inc#Nbc#Ferrari#Chick Fil A#The U S Army#Russian#Antifa#Americans#Congress#The 1 6 Commission#The 9 11 Commission#Democrats#Senate#Insurrectionists#The Aspen Institute#White Supremacists#Professor Thumbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateKSAT 12

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Houston, TXHouston Press

Is Gov. Abbott Willing to Give Up Power to Hold Onto His Job?

Gov. Greg Abbott dictated the state's COVID-19 response through executive orders, a power the Legislature hopes to reduce. The Lone Star State’s coronavirus response has been a lopsided battle between Gov. Greg Abbott — who’s wielded his executive powers to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions — and local officials like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who were blocked by the governor’s orders from putting tougher COVID restrictions in place.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Houston, TXKRDO

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.