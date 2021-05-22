newsbreak-logo
Opinion: Abbott must serve all Texans, including the most vulnerable

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Regarding “Abbott bans mask rules,” (A1, May 19): Your responsibility is to care for all Texans, especially the most vulnerable! Yet you are hurting the vulnerable unemployed folks, denying them additional federal money that will not cost our state. You refuse to expand Medicaid to help the vulnerable people who suffer when their jobs do not offer medical insurance and they cannot afford to pay directly; this program would be mostly paid with federal money with a small portion paid by the state. You are not using your political and governmental power to reorganize the PUC, ERCOT and the Railroad Commission into a new Texas Energy Commission to create a system that is reliable from the gas well to the power generator to the distributor to the consumer, which will prevent another occurrence of lost lives, misery and cost to Texans and our companies should another big freeze hit Texas. You are not considering the effect on women and their families when you support an abortion law that permits any person to sue another because they oppose abortion and want to impose their will on others. You, sir, are not serving all the people of Texas, especially the most vulnerable!

