Because of their continuous renewability and inexhaustibility, ocean energies are known as marine renewable energy (MRE). However, all ocean-based renewable energy resources are not considered MRE. For example, the production of biofuels from marine biomass is generally regarded as a form of bioenergy instead. Likewise, offshore wind is considered a particular application for wind energy technology. MRE resources are those that use the kinetic, potential, chemical or thermal properties of seawater. Ocean waves, tidal currents, tidal range, ocean currents, ocean temperature and salinity gradients are all examples of this. These renewable resources can be harnessed using various energy conversion technologies into a useful form, typically electricity.