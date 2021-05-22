A ‘sad day’ for the Cardenden community after Willie passes
TRIBUTES have been paid to a Cardenden community champion who died on Wednesday after a lengthy fight against illness. Willie Duncan spent the last four decades helping make the John Thomson football tournament for children, in memory of the Cardenden legend who died after being injured while playing for Celtic at Ibrox in an Old Firm game, an annual festival day, along with working hard to develop the village fair into a much looked forward to event.