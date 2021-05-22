G-Dragon Attracts Attention Following Rare, Million-Dollar Chair Sighting At Home
G-Dragon is the fourth richest K-Pop idol today. With his fortune, it makes sense why he spends a hefty amount of money on rare items and pieces for his collections. While he may have been silent and far from the spotlight of the music scene, he has continued to attract the public for other things. Koreaboo reported that he recently gained more attention following his appearance on KBS2's All Year Live.www.btimesonline.com