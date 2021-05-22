G-Dragon Attracts Attention Following Rare, Million-Dollar Chair Sighting At Home

During the pandemic, artists have been tasked with thinking of creative ways to perform their songs on talk shows. In March, Imagine Dragons live-debuted their latest single "Follow You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with an intimate studio performance that featured a string section. For their latest live rendition of the song, this time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the band recruited a classroom full of kids to sing backup vocals. Though everyone was safely practicing social distancing, it didn't hinder any of the energy, or dance moves, that filled the room.