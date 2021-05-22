London by Phil Baker review – a 100,000-year survey of the capital

Whatever else we may feel about Oliver Dowden, we could not accuse the Culture Secretary of indolence. From the return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece – he’s against it – to raising of the Union Jack on public buildings – he’s for it – and from the ill-fated European Super League – “a tone-deaf proposal,” he said – to the removal of Gladstone’s name from Liverpool University accommodation block – “egregious” – Boris Johnson’s man in charge of the department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is ever ready to opine on any subject within his wide-reaching bailiwick.