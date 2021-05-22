London by Phil Baker review – a 100,000-year survey of the capital
If you love London but live elsewhere, it is an emotional experience to read a book that immerses you deep in the city after a year of enforced estrangement. To reacquaint myself with the place via this spirited account of its past and present left me amused, wistful, energised and happily reminded, as I sat in Norwich in a state of lockdown ennui, of the sensations a metropolis instils: awe at its flux and complexity, warm detachment on walking unfamiliar nocturnal streets where a thousand lit windows hint at other lives, fascination at the countless historic buildings imbued with centuries of stories … Soon, soon.www.theguardian.com