Russellville, AR

Obituary: Tom Hlass

Courier News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hlass died early morning May 20, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock, at the age of 87. He was born and raised in Russellville, the youngest of eight children, graduating from Russellville High School and Arkansas Tech University. His work in the insurance business took him to Kansas City, Kan., Jacksonville, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga., where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Mercer University. Tom returned to Russellville in 1995 to be with family.

