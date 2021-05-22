Obituary: Tom Hlass

A bench dedication was held Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Russellville. The ceremony honored Harold Davis, a member of the local Military Officers Association of America Chapter, in whose honor a bench was placed in the park. Saturday was also V-E Day, the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Bill Eaton welcomed attendees and then talked a few minutes about he and Davis’s friendship. Bill Hefley spoke on Davis’s military service and life afterward when he retired and moved to his farm near Dover. Jim Bob Jackson also spoke about remembering his USAF relative Don Worley, still listed as MIA in Laos.