GOOD NEWS: Atmos Energy delivers thousands of meals to healthcare heroes

Through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, Atmos Energy partnered with local restaurants across its 1,400 communities to deliver $175,000 in meals to healthcare workers during National Hospital Week (May 9-15).

“We are thankful for the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals to protect and care for our communities,” Brandi Price, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs, said. “National Hospital Week is a fantastic opportunity to honor and thank our hometown heroes and support local restaurants.”

Established by the American Hospital Association, National Hospital Week is an opportunity to highlight hospitals, health systems, health care workers, and the innovative ways they support their communities, especially during this pandemic.