Stanford announces new alcohol and drug policy: what’s actually changing?

Naloxone is an emergency antidote that is used in opioid overdoses. When a person is suffering an overdose, a shot of naloxone can literally save their life. Emergency responders can administer naloxone if they are called to the scene of an overdose in time. A new law that recently went into effect in Illinois removes any risk of punishment for a small amount of drug possession if a person is seeking help for a drug overdose. This will ensure that a person can call 911 and receive emergency assistance without the fear of facing criminal charges. Lawmakers and law enforcement officials who support the new law say their goal is to enable people who are struggling with drug addiction to get the help they need.