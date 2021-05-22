Stanford announces new alcohol and drug policy: what’s actually changing?
The University released a new set of rules for drug and alcohol use in an email sent to students on Friday. The policy, which will become effective on September 1, outlines regulations on drugs, hard alcohol and parties. It also expands on its future implementation along with its policy on “good samaritan” reporting, which exempts students and student groups seeking medical help for themselves or others from facing disciplinary action.www.stanforddaily.com