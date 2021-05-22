newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

Stanford announces new alcohol and drug policy: what’s actually changing?

By Benjamin Zaidel
Stanford Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University released a new set of rules for drug and alcohol use in an email sent to students on Friday. The policy, which will become effective on September 1, outlines regulations on drugs, hard alcohol and parties. It also expands on its future implementation along with its policy on “good samaritan” reporting, which exempts students and student groups seeking medical help for themselves or others from facing disciplinary action.

www.stanforddaily.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Drug Policy#Drug Laws#Medical Drugs#Medical Cannabis#Illegal Drugs#The Daily#Stanford Law School#Cannabis Usage#Federal Laws#Policies#Regulations#Opioids#High Risk Drinking#Educational Programs#Implementation#Federal Funding#Cocaine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford announces deadline for mandatory vaccination

Stanford announced that undergraduate, graduate and professional students planning to enroll in the 2021-22 academic year will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 23 in a Friday email to students. The University will place enrollment holds on students’ Axess accounts if they fail to meet the requirement or deadline, the email read.
Cleveland, TNdailypostathenian.com

CSCC announces change to mask policy while on campus

As people across the country continue to combat COVID-19 with vaccinations, policies and regulations are becoming less stringent. On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

New Center to Study Barriers to Full Practice Authority and Guide Policy Changes

Columbia nursing school sets sights on expanding access to high-quality, safe healthcare. A new research and innovation center established byColumbia University School of Nursing will study policies and barriers that limit advanced practice nurses in providing primary care as part of its ultimate goal to expand access to high-quality, safe healthcare.
Illinois Statejolietlaw.com

New Changes to Illinois Drug Laws Address Overdoses

Naloxone is an emergency antidote that is used in opioid overdoses. When a person is suffering an overdose, a shot of naloxone can literally save their life. Emergency responders can administer naloxone if they are called to the scene of an overdose in time. A new law that recently went into effect in Illinois removes any risk of punishment for a small amount of drug possession if a person is seeking help for a drug overdose. This will ensure that a person can call 911 and receive emergency assistance without the fear of facing criminal charges. Lawmakers and law enforcement officials who support the new law say their goal is to enable people who are struggling with drug addiction to get the help they need.