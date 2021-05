SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana softball team went 2-1 on Saturday to earn runner-up honors in the NSIC Tournament taking place in Rochester, Minnesota. Augustana won its first game of the day 4-3 over No. 23 Winona State. Playing immediately in game one of the NSIC Championship, the Vikings topped No. 17 Minnesota State 5-0. The winner-take-all championship game was played after that with the Vikings falling 4-2. At the conclusion of the tournament, Kendall Cornick, Abby Lien, Abbie Lund and Mary Pardo were named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team.