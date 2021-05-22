newsbreak-logo
Kane County Edges Canaries Late In Series Opener

By Zach Borg
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2B Josh Allen connected on a go-ahead 2-run home run in the ninth off Caleb Frare as the Kane County Cougars (2-2) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (2-2) by a 4-2 count Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. That swing made a winner out of reliever Jamal Wade while Jake Cosart earned the save. Trey Michalczewski homered for the Canaries. Scott Harkin (5 IP, 2 R, ER) and Eddie Medina (6 IP, 2 ER) started the game.

