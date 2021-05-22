Kane County Edges Canaries Late In Series Opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canaries fans will notice some changes at the Birdcage. But new owner Brian Slipka says it’s a work in progress. “There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of improvement that we want to make and so our goal is to make improvements day by day by day. And just have every game be a little bit better experience than the last,” said Slipka.