Eurovision: Official running order for tonight’s final revealed

The running order for the Eurovision final has been revealed.

With two semi-finals done and dusted, fans are only hours away from the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand finale, which will air tonight at 8.00pm on BBC One (22 May).

The official running order of this evening’s ceremony has now been announced.

Cyprus contestant Elena Tsagrinou will open the show, while San Marino’s entry by Senhit featuring international superstar Flo Rida will conclude it.

There are 26 acts in total. It is generally considered more fortuitous to perform in the second half of the show since it is closer to the voting procedure and therefore those acts are more fresh in the memory.

The UK’s James Newman is slated to perform his song “Embers” in ninth place.

As noted by Digital Spy , the one position that has never resulted in a win – nicknamed the “death slot” – is second in the running list. This year, Albania’s Anxhela Peristeri has got stuck with the seemingly unlucky spot.

See the full running order below: