Don't surrender waterways to outsiders
This Monday, May 24, a critical vote goes before our Kootenai County commissioners. Bill Brooks, Leslie Duncan and Chris Fillios will be voting on whether you, your children and your grandchildren will be able to enjoy one of our favorite local waterways. Their decision has the potential to ban certain boats from the Spokane River, and this sets a dangerous precedent. But the real question is this: Do Bill, Leslie and Chris believe in the rights of the Idaho public, or in the special interests of a few wealthy outsiders?cdapress.com