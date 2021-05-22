GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia

The Bristol Herald Courier invited the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Virginia governor to write a column. This year has not been an easy one. Virginians from every corner of the commonwealth, particularly rural areas, have faced unprecedented challenges. Students, teachers, and parents have been forced to adapt to new arrangements that are not always conducive to success. Families are in danger of missing rent and mortgage payments, and struggling to put food on the table. And for residents in communities around Bristol and throughout rural Virginia, this pandemic has only exacerbated the inequities they have faced for decades.