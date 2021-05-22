Raymond and Pam White celebrate 50th anniversary

An Ursuline Sister who ministered in Maryville is one of nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating anniversaries of religious profession in 2021. Sister Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Moyer is celebrating her 50th jubilee. A native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, she combined both her education and health care backgrounds in Missouri. She was an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and Health Services, Maryville, while also helping teach religion at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish (2010-12). She was principal of St. Mary School, Pierce City (1993-96), and she taught and was a school principal in Kentucky and New Mexico. She served as an LPN and health care administrator for her Ursuline Motherhouse, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught religion and helped in a health clinic in Jamaica (2008-09). Since 2012, she has served at Brescia University, Owensboro, Kentucky, first as assistant registrar and then in the School of Education.