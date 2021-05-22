newsbreak-logo
Relationships

Raymond and Pam White celebrate 50th anniversary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond and Pam White will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, May 23. Friends, family and community members are invited to join in the celebration of their life together. There will be a meal and cake served immediately after the Sunday service at the Mount Sherman Assembly of God.

Monowi, NESFGate

Celebration planned for Monowi Tavern's 50th year

MONOWI, Neb. (AP) — A building that was built in 1903 has seen faces from around the world come through its doors. A building that is owned and operated by a population of one. A building that is taken care of and loved by few from around the Boyd County...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Anniversary: Sauer | 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sauer, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Tom Sauer and Vicki Hoover were married on May 21, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. She is a homemaker and he is retired from City Beverage Company, Defiance. The couple...
Coon Rapids, IAcarrollspaper.com

Behrenses celebrate 50th

Randy and Jean (Stangl) Behrens of Manning will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The couple were married on May 29, 1971, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Coon Rapids with Fr. Carpenter officiating. Their children are Chris (Jenni) Behrens and Curt (Crystal) Behrens of Manning, Lyndi...
Rio Grande, OHThe Daily Sentinel

‘Farm Fest’ to return… Schedule for 50th anniversary released

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — As promised, after last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the Bob Evans Farm Fest will be returning this fall, Oct. 8-10. Celebrating 50 years of Farm Fest in 2021, this event attracts thousands with its entertainment, traditional arts & crafts, farm contests, food, children’s activities and demonstrations.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Mulberry marks 50th anniversary with newgen collaborations

Heritage British brand Mulberry is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary – and is kicking off the landmark moment with a number of exciting collaborations with some of the country's most interesting new-generation designers. The brand has teamed up with Priya Ahluwalia, Richard Malone and Nicholas Daley on the project,...
Orlando, FLbungalower

DDB installs new 8-foot sign to mark 50th anniversary

The City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board kicked off their 50th anniversary by installing a new piece of public art in the Central Business District on Wednesday, May 19. The new eight-foot sculpture spells out “DTO” or “Downtown Orlando” and is meant to serve as an “iconic point of interest...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Ursaline Sister celebrating 50th jubilee

An Ursuline Sister who ministered in Maryville is one of nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating anniversaries of religious profession in 2021. Sister Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Moyer is celebrating her 50th jubilee. A native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, she combined both her education and health care backgrounds in Missouri. She was an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and Health Services, Maryville, while also helping teach religion at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish (2010-12). She was principal of St. Mary School, Pierce City (1993-96), and she taught and was a school principal in Kentucky and New Mexico. She served as an LPN and health care administrator for her Ursuline Motherhouse, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught religion and helped in a health clinic in Jamaica (2008-09). Since 2012, she has served at Brescia University, Owensboro, Kentucky, first as assistant registrar and then in the School of Education.
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Renaissance Festival to reopen Aug. 21 for 50th anniversary season

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for its 50th anniversary season. The season will run 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 21-Oct. 3, weekends, as well as Labor Day and Festival Friday on Oct. 1. Admission tickets from 2020 will be honored for the 2021...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Fairfield plans documentary to mark Civic Center’s 50th anniversary

FAIRFIELD — The city plans to release a documentary in June to mark a milestone anniversary for the Civic Center project downtown. Vice Mayor Rick Vaccaro read a proclamation at Tuesday’s council meeting in celebration of the 50th anniversary, which is May 29. The documentary will include interviews with people...
Huron, SDPlainsman

Huron Area Concert Association to celebrate 50th

The Huron Area Concert Association is back! Organized in 1971, this year will mark their 50th Anniversary of providing world-class entertainment to the greater Huron area and surrounding counties. The 2021-2022 season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 18, featuring The Prime Time Trio, featuring Mr. Piano Bobby van Deusen...
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Community Foundation Grant Helps Main Street Celebrate C&O Canal NHP 50th Anniversary in Style

BRUNSWICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded $892.38 from the C&O Canal Endowment Fund for Frederick County and The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The fund was created “to support projects and activities relating to the preservation and heritage of The C&O Canal National Historical Park, with preference given to those portions of the Canal located in Frederick County.”
Lakeville, MNdrugstorenews.com

Pebbles Cereal celebrates 50th birthday with commemorative boxes

Pebbles Cereal is celebrating a huge milestone. The Lakeville, Minn.-based brand is turning 50, and to mark the special occasion, special limited-edition commemorative boxes will be available. Featuring an on-pack promotion as well, consumers will be able to win presents in honor of its 50th birthday, the company said. “Our...
LifestylePosted by
newschain

Mr Benn coins on sale to mark cartoon’s 50th anniversary

New 50p coins featuring Mr Benn designs approved by the Queen have gone on sale. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970s cartoon, Guernsey Treasury has released the coins bearing illustrations of the character on some of his best known adventures including The Red Knight and The Spaceman. The...
Dartmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

DNRT Celebrates 50th Birthday with Special Scavenger Hunt

You have officially been challenged to complete a scavenger hunt in honor of Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust celebrating a special milestone; DNRT is turning 50 years old. DNRT may be “over the hill,” but the organization wants to send you over the hill, through the woods, and down the beautiful paths that make DNRT what it is today.
Minoritiesscarsdalenews.com

Church removes plaque, footstone to affirm racial justice

It has been almost a year since George Floyd’s murder was the catalyst for a national racial reckoning decades in the making. “George Floyd died on May 25th, [a Monday],” said the Rev. Astrid Storm, rector of the Episcopal Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale. “That Sunday after...
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Infant Welfare Society Plans 50th Anniversary Celebration of Baby Toddler Nursery

When the Infant Welfare Society of Evanston’s (IWSE) Baby Toddler Nursery opened its doors in August 1971, it was the first of its kind in Illinois and only the fifth in the nation. What made it novel was the population it served: the nursery cared for infants between the ages of six months and two-and-a-half years, Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The Church as God’s community

The Church is a community of God. If we are to learn to grow, then it is crucial that we unlearn the things of the world that prevent us from becoming the people God has called us to be. Romans 12:3 KJV says, “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”