The Artura may seem just like yet another McLaren supercar with a familiar design but it’s much more than that under the skin. It’s actually the brand’s first model to ride on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which can be best described as a complex carbon fiber puzzle consisting of more than 500 single pieces of carbon combined into 72 pre-forms. And that’s just the monocoque, which is a small piece of the big picture.