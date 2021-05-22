Commentary: What on Earth are you doing?

I often get asked some version of this question by students, readers of my books, at seminars and lectures, media interviews–or just email inquiries. After all, I teach in a Department of Religious Studies at UNC Charlotte (1989 to present), and previously was on the faculties in the Religion Department at the College of William and Mary (1985-1989), and the Department of Theology at the University of North Dame (1979-1985). In our system of higher education here in the United States, and increasingly in Europe and elsewhere, the academic study of Religion/Religious studies is to be distinguished from the faith enterprise of Theology. So teaching at Notre Dame in the 1970s was different on several levels from teaching at William and Mary or UNC Charlotte–both public universities funded by taxpayers, with a commitment to first amendment rights. Studying “religion” is a fundamental component of the Humanities–along with history, philosophy, anthropology, and sociology. My own focus has been on historical texts, material evidence, and the resulting “history of ideas” within the periods upon which I focus. However, all of us in this the broad field of Religious Studies deal simultaneously with culture, history, texts, and tradition, in whatever we do. I have published eight major books over 35 years and over 50 articles, most of which are on-line, with more to come. [1]