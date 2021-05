The early betting odds for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao are in. Fight fans were taken by surprise with the announcement of Spence vs. Pacquiao. “PacMan” made the announcement on social media and PBC followed up with a confirmation. Spence holds the WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles, while Pacquiao is recognized as the WBA “Champion in Recess.” Spence vs. Pacquiao will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21.