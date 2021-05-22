Nanamica’s NYC store nods to a Japanese beach house
Although fashion labels have been quick to offer pieces that newly bridge the gaps between work, life and leisure, the Japanese menswear brand Nanamica has championed a holistic approach to dressing since it was founded in 2003. Originally conceived to provide high functioning apparel that suits both city and outdoor wear, Nanamica's president and founder Eiichiro Homma expanded on that philosophy with a slew of collaborations with brands such as North Face Purple Label, Dr. Martens, Champion and Woolrich.