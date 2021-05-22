newsbreak-logo
Cricket gear donation brings joy to migrants stuck in Bosnia

By ELDAR EMRIC - Associated Press
 4 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Joyful cheers echoed through an asylum-seekers camp in Bosnia this week as dozens of teenagers and young men put their daily struggles aside for a game of cricket. Players absorbed in the match ran over an improvised pitch. Others supported the teams by clapping from the side, their faces radiant with anticipation. The opportunity for relaxation and fun at the Blazuj camp in Sarajevo was made possible by a Rome-based humanitarian group which brought in donated gear. The president of the Baobab Experience says the idea came from the asylum-seekers, particularly those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India. He explained:“Exactly as an Italian boy would ask for a football,...they say they are missing cricket.”

