newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

RAVENNA, Italy (AP) — Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of the great poet's death, from musical scores to museum exhibits. Pope Francis has written an Apostolic letter for the occasion, the latest by a pope examining Dante’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church. But nowhere is the tribute more intimate than before his tomb as dusk falls in the city of Ravenna. Every day since September, volunteer Dante-lovers have gone there to read from his masterwork, the “Divine Comedy.” The readings are intended to connect residents, tourists, scholars and the uninitiated with the “Divine Comedy.” It's an appreciation by the city Dante adopted while in exile and where he died in 1321.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Alighieri
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Tomb#Museum#Ap#Apostolic#The Roman Catholic Church#Scholars#Musical Scores#Dusk#Exile#Ravenna#Volunteer Dante Lovers#Tourists#Ravenna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Related
ReligionNew York Post

Pope Francis kisses Holocaust survivor’s tattoo in tender moment

Pope Francis shared a touching moment with a Holocaust survivor on Wednesday, kissing the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis when she was a child. The tender gesture came as the leader of the Catholic Church greeted the faithful after a general audience in Vatican City’s San Damaso Courtyard.
ReligionWashington Post

Pope Francis kisses numbered tattoo of Nazi death camp survivor

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Pope Francis kissed the numbered tattoo of a survivor from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on Wednesday (May 26) after his general audience with the faithful at the Vatican. “The gesture by the Holy Father strengthened me and reconciled me with the world,” said Lidia...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Herald

Pope challenges Vatican's journalists: Who reads your news?

ROME -- Pope Francis challenged the Vatican's in-house journalists Monday to essentially justify their continued work, asking them how many people actually consume their news in a critique of the office that costs the Holy See more than all its embassies around the world combined. Francis visited the Dicastry of...
Religionla-croix.com

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

In a narrow corridor of the Roquette prison in Paris, six priests were lined up before a firing squad on May 24, 1871. — Among them was the city's 58-year-old archbishop, Georges Darboy. They were all executed by members of the Paris Commune, the revolutionary socialist government that ruled the...
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

The World Remembers George Floyd One Year After His Death

Members of the Minneapolis community gathered together Tuesday at George Floyd Square, named for the place where Floyd was murdered in police custody a year ago, to mourn and pay their respects. Events to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s murder were also held as far away as Berlin, Germany, where...
MusicSacramento Observer

Five years after his death, new music arrives from Prince

Five years after his sudden death, the icon Prince’s estate is releasing brand new music that is sure to excite his still loyal fanbase. The new “Welcome 2 America” CD marks the first time Prince’s estate is releasing never-before-heard music from the megastar’s famous Paisley Park vault. Fans got a...
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Pope St. Paul VI: Prophet for the modern world

In the 40 years since his death in August 1978, Pope St. Paul VI has been viewed in various lights: as a prophet in regard to the predictions he made concerning the consequences of widespread contraceptive use in Humanae Vitae; as a messenger in continuing and promulgating the work of the Second Vatican Council and upholding the Tradition of the Church; as a pilgrim in making apostolic visits around the world; and as a peacemaker in beginning the work towards reconciliation with the Orthodox church and other Christian communities.
Omaha, NEPosted by
rolling out

Malcolm X: 5 books to read in honor of his 96th birthday

Ninety-six years ago today, a Baptist minister and an avid follower of Black nationalist leader Marcus Garvey, the Rev. Earl Little, and his wife Louise welcomed their fourth child into the world in Omaha, Nebraska. They named him Malcolm Little. Tragically, neither of his parents were around to see that...
EntertainmentStereogum

Heir Of British Artist Sues Nirvana Over Unauthorized Dante’s “Inferno” Hell Map

It’s not every day somebody sues Nirvana, but that’s exactly what happened on April 28. That’s the day when, as Blabbermouth points out, Jocelyn Susan Bundy sued Nirvana LLC, Silva Artist Management LLC, Live Nation Merchandise LLC, and its Merch Traffic LLC unit. The suit alleges that since 1997, Nirvana has been using an image by Bundy’s grandfather — C.W. Scott-Giles, a prominent 20th century British writer specializing in heraldry — without permission on shirts, mugs, records, and other merch sold at major retailers like Walmart, H&M, and Hot Topic.
Religionla-croix.com

Vatican time and world time

The scene is the Holy See Press Office, located at the top of Via della Conciliazione leading into St. Peter's Square. — Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation, sits at a large, raised table facing a hall full of journalists. On the wall behind him is an imposing replica of the Keys of St. Peter.
Visual Artthereader.com

Hello, Dalí!

Asked to name Spain’s most famous artists, one might come up with a quick but succinct list primarily from the early twentieth century: Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and Salvador Dalí. Considering their achievements in becoming household names, it may be no surprise that El Museo Latino would find ways to...
Religionthetablet.org

Say ‘Yes’ To the Holy Spirit, ‘No’ To Divisive Ideologies, Pope Says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The Holy Spirit’s gift of comfort and solace is meant to unite all men and women and not take sides with any ideology, Pope Francis said on Pentecost. Celebrating Mass May 23 at the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pope said those who listen to the Holy Spirit are not “concerned with conservatives and progressives, traditionalists and innovators, right and left.”
Religionkeyc.tv

Daily readings in Grave honor Dante 700 years after his Passing

RAVENNA, Italy — As she’s every evening for the previous eight weeks, Giuliana Turati opened her well-worn copy of Dante’s”Divine Comedy” as the final of 13 peals of a church bell reverberated across the grave of the wonderful Italian poet. These include fresh musical scores and gala concerts, shows and...
ReligionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope to Vatican's own media workers: Who reads your news?

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis challenged the Vatican’s own media employees Monday to essentially justify their continued work, asking them how many people actually consume their news as he visited the office that costs the Holy See more than all its embassies around the world combined. Francis paid a...