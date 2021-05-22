newsbreak-logo
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN Staff
Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent. The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan. Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving. Because...

Earth ScienceScience Daily

New study shines light on hazards of Earth's largest volcano

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. Scientists from the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science analyzed ground movements measured by Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) satellite data and GPS stations to precisely model where magma intruded and how magma influx changed over time, as well as where faults under the flanks moved without generating significant earthquakes. The GPS network is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
Astronomywdrb.com

WATCH | World's Largest Iceberg Form

Iceberg A-76 now holds the title for "World's Largest Iceberg" after it calved (or separated) from the Ronne Ice Shelf this month. The breakup was spotted by the British Antarctic Survey then confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center using Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery from the European Space Agency. (This gif...
Earth ScienceThe Weather Channel

Greenland’s Melting Glaciers Are Releasing Shocking Amounts of Mercury in the Nation’s Rivers

If you thought melting ice sheets only raised environmental red flags in terms of global warming and rising sea levels, you are in for an unfortunate surprise. In a recent discovery, scientists have found a melting ice sheet in the southwestern region of Greenland that is releasing huge amounts of mercury into the nearby rivers and fjords (narrow, deep inlets created by glaciers).
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists urge 'eruption plan' as world's largest volcano simmers

Kīlauea Volcano is the most active volcano on the Big Island of Hawai’i and neighbors Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth. An eruption at Kīlauea comes just as experts are warning locals to revisit eruption plans. Experts are tracking increased seismic activity in the area and anticipating an...
Earth SciencePosted by
HowStuffWorks

What's the Coldest Place on Earth?

Shallow depressions in a high-elevation part of the East Antarctic Plateau have the capacity to become the coldest places on the face of the Earth during their polar winter. Eli Duke/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) This got us thinking about superlatives. How cold can the surface of our planet physically get?...
SciencePhys.org

The earliest round-the-world marine research voyages give new insights on climate change

For the first time, scientists have used ocean measurements taken on research voyages almost 150 years ago to learn more about how human activity has impacted climate change. Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) have made the first combined study of water density measurements from the British HMS Challenger and Prussian SMS Gazelle round-the-world research expeditions in the 1870s to draw parallels with modern-day measurements. The two ships, which circled the world independently provided new insights into the ecologies and ethnologies of remote and rarely-visited communities and of the biology, geology, physics and chemistry of the oceans.
AstronomyPosted by
Syracuse.com

Solar storms are back, threatening life on Earth as we know it

A few days ago, millions of tons of super-heated gas shot off from the surface of the sun and hurtled 90 million miles toward Earth. The eruption, called a coronal mass ejection, wasn’t particularly powerful on the space-weather scale, but when it hit the Earth’s magnetic field it triggered the strongest geomagnetic storm seen for years. There wasn’t much disruption this time — few people probably even knew it happened — but it served as a reminder the sun has woken from a yearslong slumber.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch the world’s largest plane ace its second test flight

The world’s largest airplane roared over California’s Mojave Desert on Thursday, April 29, in its second test flight. Stratolaunch’s insanely huge “Roc” plane sports a record-breaking 117-meter (385-foot) wingspan. And at 76.3 meters (250 feet), it’s slightly longer than the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380. It also has six engines and 28 wheels.
AstronomySpaceflight Now

Chinese rover drives onto surface of Mars

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. The Chinese solar-powered Zhurong rover has driven onto the...
Sciencecarbonbrief.org

Satellite data reveals impact of warming on global water cycle

Evapotranspiration – the transfer of water from the ground into the air through a combination of evaporation and transpiration – increased by 10% between 2003 and 2019, according to new research. The study, published in Nature, finds that the change is mainly driven by the world’s land surface heating up....
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mars 2.0? Earth's 'Eye of Sahara' resembles the Red Planet in images snapped by an astronaut on the International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is currently orbiting Earth, but images snapped by an astronaut on the giant craft show a world that looks similar to Mars. European Space Agency’s (ESA) Thomas Pesquet shared images on Twitter while more than 250 miles above Earth’s surface that capture the ‘Eye of Sahara’ in western Africa.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have an Interior Hot Enough to Fuel Seafloor Volcanoes

Jupiter’s moon Europa has an icy crust covering a vast, global ocean. The rocky layer underneath may be hot enough to melt, leading to undersea volcanoes. New research and computer modeling show that volcanic activity may have occurred on the seafloor of Jupiter’s moon Europa in the recent past – and may still be happening. NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, targeting a 2024 launch, will swoop close to the icy moon and collect measurements that may shed light on the recent findings.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
Sciencecowboystatedaily.com

Scientist: Yellowstone Super Volcano Will Erupt Again And Likely Destroy U.S.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s like going in the doctor’s office and being asked: “What do you want to hear first, the good news or the bad news?”. That’s what scientists can offer when talking about the giant super volcano under Yellowstone National Park. The...
Astronomy1051thebounce.com

NASA Says We Have No Way To Stop An Asteroid From Hitting Earth

It’s a scary thought, but if a giant asteroid were to head directly toward the Earth, NASA says that we have no way to stop it, according to The Independent. NASA and other space agencies conducted a week-long exercise, which concluded that even with a six-month advance notice, current capabilities could not prevent a catastrophe.