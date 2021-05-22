Mask complaints, responses winding down for two Northwest Arkansas cities

After the CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear face masks, city leaders in Rogers and Fayetteville are weighing in. The city of Rogers has a mask mandate in place until 3:34 PM on May 27, which coincides with the final bell at the high schools. Dr. Marti Sharkey with the Fayetteville board of health said the city will be discussing a proposal to shift to the new CDC guidance during the May 18th city council meeting.