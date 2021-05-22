Mask complaints, responses winding down for two Northwest Arkansas cities
Two cities in Northwest Arkansas that still have mask mandates have received few, if any, complaints about violators since vaccines became widely available. Fayetteville adopted an ordinance in June requiring face coverings in most indoor public places. Businesses must provide masks to customers, and anyone who declines to wear a mask is to be denied entry. The city has been providing disposable masks to businesses for free.www.nwaonline.com