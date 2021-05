The Spanish League will be open two days from the end of the 2020-21 season, one of the most exciting in recent years. The 1-4 winner at Granada did not give up on Real Madrid, which retains emotion and maintains pressure on leadership Athletes, Six of the top six points to play, in a ‘derby’, would be one of two, except for a surprise turnaround, after another step back from Barcelona, ​​already four points behind.