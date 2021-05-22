Matt Canterino developing into Cedar Rapids Kernels' ace pitcher

2020 Record: 25-35 (.417) 2021 Draft Bonus Pool: $11,271,900 (7th) Thanks in no small part to last season’s May swoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be selecting sixth in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. In years past, the draft was generally held around the 4th of June. This season though, MLB has decided to hold the draft during the All-Star break, adding more festivities (and hopefully eyeballs) to the combined events. The woeful Pittsburgh Pirates hold the first selection in this year’s draft, which has a decent amount of upper-tier depth. Putting things in a bit of perspective, the 2015 draft, in which the Diamondbacks had the first overall selection, would have seen its top players struggling to crack this year’s top-6. There is, however, one thing that seems to be a possible similarity between the drafts, that the first-overall pick hails from Vanderbilt. Not just one, but two, of the top talents in this season’s draft are right-handed pitchers from that prodigious baseball talent factory.