newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Matt Canterino developing into Cedar Rapids Kernels' ace pitcher

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—CEDAR RAPIDS — Matt Canterino is pretty good. The Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher gave up just two hits and a run, striking out a career-high 10 over a career-high six innings as he and his team picked up a 2-1 win Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium over the Beloit Snappers.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wallner
Person
Kameron Misner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice University#Night Games#Home Games#Hits#Home Field#Cedar Rapids Kernels#The Cedar Rapids Kernels#Beloit Snappers#Midwest League#Central League#Trey Cabbage#Single Runs#Tonight#Back To Back Losses#Veterans Memorial Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

WVU's Alek Manoah to pitch tonight at Yankee Stadium

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia, the state, the university or by association, cannot match such places as Texas, California, Florida or the Caribbean in baseball history, although it has quietly been going through what well could be termed its golden age right now. And on Wednesday night, what could work itself...
Sonora, CACalaveras Enterprise

Still undefeated: Ace pitcher no match for Calaveras bats

SONORA—If the Calaveras High School softball team looked to keep its perfect season alive and push its Mother Lode League record to 11-0, beating one of the top pitchers in the league was the challenge. Sonora’s senior ace Savanah Egger had made life difficult for opposing hitters all year long....
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Blayne Enlow is lights out in Cedar Rapids Kernels win over Beloit

CEDAR RAPIDS – All of the new LED light poles have been fully installed at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Not only do they provide exquisite, high-caliber lighting for players and fans, you can do cool things with them. Such as Monday night, when they turned on and off intermittently in a wave-like pattern when a Cedar Rapids Kernels player hit a home run.
BaseballSun-Journal

Friends and aces: Future UConn pitchers duel in baseball matchup

Cheverus High’s Sam Clark and Brady Afthim of Windham agreed: Knowing they were pitching against each other added extra competitive juice to their Class A baseball game on Saturday morning. “I wanted to beat him just for bragging rights,” Afthim said. “It was a little different because I wanted him...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Snappers drop pitchers duel to Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers produced more late-inning magic Thursday night as they defeated Cedar Rapids 4-2 on their second straight comeback victory. Trailing 2-1 to begin the ninth inning, Kameron Misner walked to lead off the inning, and Will Banfield followed with his third home run of the season to give the Snappers their first lead of the game. The Snappers later added a run on a Cedar Rapids error.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Not in Monday's lineup

Kepler (undisclosed) isn't starting Monday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Kepler was "barely able to play" due to an unspecified injury, and he'll get a day off Monday. Kyle Garlick will start in right field while Rob Refsnyder takes over in center.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The Chicago White Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Tony La Russa’s first win against his former team that helped him make his way into Cooperstown also means that the White Sox manager has now taken a win against all 30 teams. The victory was led by starting pitcher Lance Lynn who kept his former team hitless through five innings. The teams meet again tonight in Chicago.
MLBnumberfire.com

Oakland's Mark Canha batting leadoff on Monday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Mark Canha is starting in Monday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Canha will operate left field after Luis Barrera was sent to the bench against their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Canha to score 12.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBwvgazettemail.com

Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah to make MLB debut for Blue Jays

Former WVU right-handed pitcher and Blue Jays top pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his Major League debut as he was named the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Wednesday's matchup against the Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Manoah was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft. In...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Developing dramatic flair

Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals. Vaughn is developing a flair for the dramatic. On Sunday, he briefly tied the game against the Yankees with a ninth-inning blast off Aroldis Chapman, then during Monday's game, he went yard against St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim in the bottom of the sixth for what turned out to be the game-winning hit. The rookie had one RBI during the month of April, but he's driven in 11 thus far in May.
MLBLookout Landing

Jarred Kelenic is Dustin Ackley

A couple weeks ago, John Trubin made some great points that nearly convinced me that Jarred Kelenic and Dustin Ackley are not the same person. Link. Here, I would like to offer a counterpoint: I believe Jarred Kelenic is literally Dustin Ackley. At least, he has very good odds to be.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Needed for bulk innings

Smith allowed one run on four hits while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado. Smith gave the Diamondbacks multiple relief innings following starter Taylor Widener's departure after 1.2 innings due to a recurring groin injury. He has a history as a starter, including opening the season as part of the rotation, but manager Torey Lovullo appears intent on leaving him in the bullpen despite Arizona needing fill-in starters numerous times this season. They currently have two starters -- Zac Gallen (elbow) and Luke Weaver (shoulder) -- on the injured list, and now Widener leaves another hole in the rotation.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Resting against lefty

Nunez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. The Mets are expected to bring a southpaw (David Peterson) to the hill in Monday's series opener, which likely explains why the lefty-hitting Nunez is getting the day off. Elias Diaz will catch for the second time in five games while Nunez sits.
MLBazsnakepit.com

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Preview: Introduction

2020 Record: 25-35 (.417) 2021 Draft Bonus Pool: $11,271,900 (7th) Thanks in no small part to last season’s May swoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be selecting sixth in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. In years past, the draft was generally held around the 4th of June. This season though, MLB has decided to hold the draft during the All-Star break, adding more festivities (and hopefully eyeballs) to the combined events. The woeful Pittsburgh Pirates hold the first selection in this year’s draft, which has a decent amount of upper-tier depth. Putting things in a bit of perspective, the 2015 draft, in which the Diamondbacks had the first overall selection, would have seen its top players struggling to crack this year’s top-6. There is, however, one thing that seems to be a possible similarity between the drafts, that the first-overall pick hails from Vanderbilt. Not just one, but two, of the top talents in this season’s draft are right-handed pitchers from that prodigious baseball talent factory.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday.