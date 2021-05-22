Division of Boating and Waterways Urges Everyone to Boat Responsibly as 2021 Boating Season Begins
Sacramento, CA… National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28, 2021. California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is reminding all recreational boaters and water enthusiasts during National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021, to boat responsibly this summer. With more people heading outdoors and onto California’s waterways during the ongoing pandemic, it is critical to remind everyone to follow safe boating practices, such as always wearing a life jacket.thepinetree.net