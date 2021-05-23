newsbreak-logo
Hawaii State

18-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Friday night. Hawaii County police said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Highway 11, a mile south of the 95 mile marker in south Kona. Officials identified the victim as...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
