Hope, tension mark kickoff of Algerian election campaign

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS, Algeria — Candidates hopeful of winning one of the 407 seats in the Algerian parliament kicked off campaigning this week for next month’s legislative elections under a new system meant to weed out corruption and open voter rolls — a major step in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s promise of a “new Algeria.”

